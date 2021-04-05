Roundabout delay to create issues after Pensacola Bay Bridge opens, mayor says

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — While the Pensacola Bay Bridge is expected to reopen the week of May 31, the mayor says there will be some issues since the roundabout on the north end won’t be finished until July.

The flyover is expected to be complete at that time allowing those who exit the bridge to take 17th Avenue. The roundabout is not expected to be complete until July.

“We’re going to be asking that you try to access the bridge if you’re going to the beach, once it opens, that you go 9th Avenue,” Mayor Grover Robinson said. “That’s basically the discussion. We don’t want people going 17th and we don’t want them going 14th because of the speed of the cars coming off. It’s going to be almost impossible to cross.”

Below is the latest update from the Florida Department of Transportation about the bridge repairs:

“Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contractors have completed demolition and pile driving efforts at pier 70 on the Pensacola Bay Bridge and are preparing the site for placement of the new trophy piece. The targeted reopening of the bridge remains the week of May 31, 2021.

FDOT is also improving the detour route on State Road 281 in Santa Rosa County by extending the southbound right turn lane on State Road (S.R.) 281 at U.S. 98 and installing a temporary traffic signal on Garcon Point Road (County Road 191) by Monday, April 5.

Multiple crews are working around the clock to complete repair projects critical to the opening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge that will uphold FDOT’s commitment to provide the safe and efficient reconnection of Gulf Breeze and Pensacola communities and deliver a bridge with a 75-year design life. FDOT is regularly reviewing the contractor’s schedule of the entire Pensacola Bay Bridge Project with the anticipated completion date for all improvements currently scheduled for January 2022.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge are suspended through Friday, April 9, 2021. Commuters can also use the Escambia County Area Transit’s (ECAT) temporary bus route travel between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze free of charge.”