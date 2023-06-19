MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving through the area.
The roads where flooding issues have been reported are:
Mobile County
- I-10 exit 4 east and westbound are closed for flooding
- Causeway is closed due to flooding
- Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road is closed
- Water is starting to enter buildings along DIP
- Laurendine Road is partly closed
- Irvington-Bayou La Batre Highway is partly closed
- Old Pascagoula Road is partly closed
Baldwin County
- County Road 24 and 13, water flowing over the road.
- Water is over the road in the Azalea Village, Beaver Creek and Pheonix 4 areas
- County Road 12, from Highway 59 to James Road, is closed due to water over the roads.
- The intersection of Hwy 98/Sc 98 is impassible
- Tree across Highway 98 at County Road 3
- Water over County Rd 9 at Highway 98
- Several areas along County Rd 49 between Laurent Rd and County Rd 12 have water over the road
- Vernant Park Rd north of the fire station have water of the road
- County Rd 26 at Tillman Lane has water over the road
- County Rd 49 North of Beasley has water over it
- Water over the road CR 12/CR 65
- Water over the road at CR 26/Grantham Rd
- Foley has water over the road at W Alston and S Azalea Streets
- water over the road at CR 49/CR 2
- Foley has water over the road off CR12 and HWY 98 at Pine Street in the Meadow Run Subdivision and Cottages on the Greene
- Much of CR 1 S of Fairhope is underwater