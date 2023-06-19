MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving through the area.

The roads where flooding issues have been reported are:

Mobile County

  • I-10 exit 4 east and westbound are closed for flooding
  • Causeway is closed due to flooding
  • Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road is closed
  • Water is starting to enter buildings along DIP
  • Laurendine Road is partly closed
  • Irvington-Bayou La Batre Highway is partly closed
  • Old Pascagoula Road is partly closed

Baldwin County

  • County Road 24 and 13, water flowing over the road.
  • Water is over the road in the Azalea Village, Beaver Creek and Pheonix 4 areas
  • County Road 12, from Highway 59 to James Road, is closed due to water over the roads.
  • The intersection of Hwy 98/Sc 98 is impassible
  • Tree across Highway 98 at County Road 3
  • Water over County Rd 9 at Highway 98
  • Several areas along County Rd 49 between Laurent Rd and County Rd 12 have water over the road
  • Vernant Park Rd north of the fire station have water of the road
  • County Rd 26 at Tillman Lane has water over the road
  • County Rd 49 North of Beasley has water over it
  • Water over the road CR 12/CR 65
  • Water over the road at CR 26/Grantham Rd
  • Foley has water over the road at W Alston and S Azalea Streets
  • water over the road at CR 49/CR 2
  • Foley has water over the road off CR12 and HWY 98 at Pine Street in the Meadow Run Subdivision and Cottages on the Greene
  • Much of CR 1 S of Fairhope is underwater