(WKRG) — Here is a list comprised of schools, businesses, and more that have reopened since the impact of Hurricane Sally. However, some are still reeling from the storm and will remain closed.
UPDATE (1:33 PM) — Per the Archdiocese of Mobile, “All Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties will reopen on Monday, Sept. 21, with the exception of St. Patrick Catholic School in Robertsdale and St. Benedict Catholic School in Elberta. Those schools are expected to reopen Thursday, Sept. 24.”
UPDATE (12:00 PM) — Chickasaw City Schools will return to school tomorrow at regular times.
UPDATE (11:53 AM) — Santa Rosa County schools reopen Monday
UPDATE (10:41 AM 09/20/20) — Escambia County Florida schools closed through Tuesday.
UPDATE (6:37 PM) — In a press release from Coastal Alabama Community College:
All campuses of Coastal Alabama Community College except the Aviation Center at Brookley Field will be closed through Tuesday, September 22 and will reopen on Wednesday, September 23. The Aviation Center at Brookley Field will return on Monday, September 21.
Residential Students – the residence halls on the Bay Minette and Brewton Campuses will open at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
UPDATE (5:20 PM 09/19/20) — Pensacola Christian College and Pensacola Christian Academy are resuming classes on Monday, September 21.
LATEST STORIES:
- Big Fish Ministries has ice, water, cleaning supplies to give away in Foley
- GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski says she’ll oppose Supreme Court nomination before Election
- CBS programming glitch switches out of Bills game
- Road to Recovery: Schools, businesses, and more reopening; some still closed
- Mom and son arrested after struggle with deputy