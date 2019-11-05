Road closed in Perdido until tomorrow

PERDIDO, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says a railroad crossing in Perdido will be closed until tomorrow.
The railroad crossing is located at County Road 61 and County Road 47 in Perdido. The area will be closed until Wednesday as crews work to pave the portion of roadway.
You’re asked to find an alternate route until the area is open again.
