Retired deputy offers free devices to Thomasville PD to help warn drivers of police pursuits

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – High School teacher Megan Brunson and her mom Wanda were two innocent victims involved in a deadly crash last Friday night.

“That’s just such a terrible tragedy for the family and for the entire community and that’s kind of how this got started with a personal experience I had,” said Tim Morgan.

Morgan is a retired sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina who has created new technology that gives law enforcement officers the chance to warn nearby drivers if a pursuit is in progress.

“You get tornado alerts on your phone, amber alerts. So for the public it works very similar to that,” he said.

The small device first has to be installed in the patrol car. Then, with the push of a button drivers within a 2-mile radius are alerted in real-time by a warning sound and message on their phone.

“It’s a very distinct audible tone followed by a voiceover that says warning, high speed pursuit in progress use extreme caution,” he added.

Tim usually sells the equipment to law enforcement agencies, but after hearing the tragic news in Thomasville he wants the Thomasville Police Department to have the devices free of charge.

“I will tell you this Blake. In honor of Megan. It just troubles me greatly. She seemed like the beautiful girl, a beautiful family, beautiful soul. I talked to some people there in Thomasville. We will donate 1,000 units in her honor, in her memory, to law enforcement agencies in Alabama. All they have to do is reach out to us. Well give it at no cost,” he said.

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day says he has scheduled a call with the app creator to discuss the options.

While the technology can’t guarantee every life will be saved, Tim is hoping his PursuitAlert app will at least help someone.

