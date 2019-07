SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Resurfacing on Celeste Road will begin on Wednesday July 17.

The resurfacing will take place from Interstate 65 to just past Lafitte Road. The two mile project will smooth out portions of rough road.

Work will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily. Drivers should be prepared for lane closures. Flagmen will be on site to assist motorists with traffic flow.

The project is scheduled to be completed prior to beginning of school.