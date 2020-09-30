Residents at Forest Creek Apartments forced out after Hurricane Sally

WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Sally, dozens of families have been forced to leave their apartments.

“This just breaks my heart to listen to the kids cry, for tenants to come to me and tell me they’re hungry,” Laura Merritt said. “They don’t have any shoes. They don’t have anywhere to go. They lost everything.”

Merritt is a community advocate and activist. Her daughter and grandchildren live at Forest Creek Apartments. Many people did not want to talk on camera because they fear retaliation from the apartment owner.

“They’re giving them two to three days… to get out and if they don’t they’ll be forced to get out,” Merritt said.

She has been working with community organizations to help more than 100 people at the apartment complex. Many of them are now in a hotel or staying some place else.

“Those citizens have rights and none of that should be happening,” District 2 Commissioner Doug Underhill said.

Underhill said the people at Forest Creek deserve better after many issues at the apartment complex over the years.

“Forest Creek Apartments is a continual embarrassment and quite frankly, the failure is the property owner does not seem to be a team player,” Underhill said. “We tried to even buy the property from him but he wanted it for fifty percent or more over the appraised value.”

Commissioner Underhill is now working with Commissioner Lumon May to organize a town hall meeting with the apartment residents.

