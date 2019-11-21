Residence and vehicles hit by gunfire, no injuries

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a residence and vehicles on Fenwick Drive near Fort Walton Beach were hit by bullets Sunday night.

Someone fired multiple rounds, striking a car and residence at 1626 Fenwick Drive. As they fled the scene, additional rounds struck a vehicle parked at 1621 Fenwick.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.651.TIPS.

