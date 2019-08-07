RESCAN YOUR TV ON OR AFTER SEPT. 6: WKRG 5, WFNA/Gulf Coast CW to move frequencies on Sept. 6, 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you watch TV for free with an antenna, you need to rescan your TV set when WKRG 5 and WFNA/Gulf Coast CW move frequencies on Sept. 6, 2019.

By law, many local TV stations, including WKRG 5 and WFNA/Gulf Coast CW, are moving to new frequencies. If you use an antenna, you must rescan your TV to continue receiving WKRG 5 and WFNA/Gulf Coast CW programming.

According to TVAnswers.org, because stations must move at different times, you may need to rescan your TV more than once. No new devices, equipment or services are needed to rescan. Of course, we will let you know.

This does not affect cable or satellite subscribers or people who watch TV over the internet. You do not need to rescan!

Do not rescan your TV set prior to Sept. 6.

Once you rescan your television set on or after September 6, you will again see WKRG 5 on channel 5 and WFNA/Gulf Coast CW on channel 55.

To learn how to rescan your TV, click here.