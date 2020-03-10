Report: Mobile is 7th fattest city in U.S.

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — A recent report has named Mobile the seventh most obese and overweight city in the United States.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, looked at 100 cities in the U.S. and ranked them based on 19 different metrics including healthy food access, the number of physically inactive adults and 2030 projected obesity rates.

According to the study, Mobile has the 25th highest obesity and overweight rank but finished first with the most health consequences related to obesity.

Huntsville finished at No. 35 and the Birmingham-Hoover area came in at No. 24. The Birmingham-Hoover area was ranked 4th in having the highest percentage of adults with high blood pressure.

McAllen, Texas, Shreveport, La., Memphis, Tenn., Jackson, Miss., Knoxville, Tenn., and Tulsa, Okla. all finished higher than Mobile. Nashville, Tenn., Columbia, S.C. and Lafayette, La. rounded out the top 10.

For more information and to see the full report, click here.

LATEST STORIES