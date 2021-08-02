Report: Local hospitals around max capacity as COVID-19 cases surge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The New York Times provides an interactive map displaying information on local hospital ICU capacity, as well as the number of COVID-19 patients.

The following was shown for our area:

Thomas Hospital has 45 COVID patients, no ICU beds available

USA Health University Hospital has 18 COVID patients, no ICU beds available

Springhill Memorial Hospital has 38 COVID patients, 1 ICU bed available

Mobile Infirmary Medical Center has 67 COVID patients, 6 ICU beds available

Providence Hospital has 37 COVID patients, 6 ICU beds available

USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital has 3 COVID Patients, 1 ICU bed available

The New York Times article notes the figures displayed may have changed over the last 7 days. “While these numbers provide an important measure of capacity and reflect figures that hospitals have provided to the federal government, experts working with the data said that the situation may have changed since occupancy levels were reported over the seven days leading to last Thursday.”

