Rep. Byrne introduces bill to protect the gulf’s underwater forest

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Congressman Bradley Byrne has introduced the Alabama Underwater Forest National Sanctuary and Protection Act. It would protect the ancient cypress forest discovered in about sixty feet of water south of Gulf Shores and designate the site as a National Marine Sanctuary.

The dozens of ancient cypress trees were discovered by environmental writer and filmmaker Ben Raines. In published articles there were reports of at least one company looking to harvest some of the wood. Byrne’s bill would prevent that from happening. Raines also worked with Byrne to help draft the legislation.

Byrne said the legislation would protect Alabamians ability to fish, dive, and recreate at the site while ensuring none of its invaluable artifacts can be removed or damaged.

The attached video is from the documentary produced by Raines called ‘The Underwater Forest.’ It can be seen on YouTube here.

LATEST STORIES: