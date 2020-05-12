Registration open for Mobile County Schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — Mobile County Schools are currently registering students for the 20-21 school year. If you are a returning student, you should register by June 1. Registration is also open for new students. The sooner you register, the better, to allow the district to know how many teachers need to be hired.

Families were given a name and a password required to register this Spring. If you have questions, you can call the school (limited staff answering phones) or the tech hotline at (251) 221-7777. You can also email your school to find out when you need to bring proper documentation.

Here is the link to register your student.

