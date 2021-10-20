Refrigerated cargo distribution center opens in Mobile

Facility should enhance food imports and exports out of the port

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — A refrigerated cargo distribution center officially opened Wednesday in Mobile, one of the largest of its kind in the southeast.

Baltimore-headquartered MTC Logistics hopes to ultimately employ 75 people at the warehouse, located between APM Terminals and Mobile Aeroplex at Brookely on property previously owned by the Alabama State Port Authority. The building has more than 12.6 million cubic feet of refrigerated space capable of storing 40,000-plus pallets of frozen vegetables, meat and seafood. Products coming into the Port of Mobile through APM Terminals can be stored there for distribution. MTC can also quick-freeze Alabama poultry for export out of Mobile.

MTC claims the new Mobile facility will help lower transportation costs and assure ready availability of frozen food products.

“The ‘perishable food supply chain’ is front page news these days and our timing to develop an ‘out of the box’ solution for this sector of the nation’s food supply chain in partnership with the Mobile community is very rewarding,” said Andy Janson, MTC President.

The Alabama State Port Authority, APM Terminals, City of Mobile, Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, Mobile County and the State of Alabama worked to secure the project..

“MTC Logistics’ facility will greatly increase port capacity, directly enhance trade opportunities for our local industries, provide jobs and help solidify Mobile County as a premier logistics hub within the Southeast,” said Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood.

MTC broke ground on the project in 2019. Construction cost $61 million.