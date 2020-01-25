Red Clay Strays releases music video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s own, Red Clay Strays has released its first music video, “Good Godly Woman,” which was shot locally.

The video features the band performing in St. Andrews Chapel in Creola and Veets Bar in Downtown Mobile while depicting how a God-fearing woman can save a man from addiction.

The five-member band has only been together three years but has already released two singles “Good Godly Woman” and “No Way to Know”.

When asked where the band sees its future, “We don’t really think about the future. We’re trying to follow the path that God has for our lives. We’re along for the ride, wherever he leads us”, said Brandon Laine Coleman, Lead Singer and Rhythm Guitarist.

The band is on tour having performed in 17 states. Tonight, Red Clay Strays will play at Veets.

“We’re excited and happy about having a music video and it’s cool that the video was made by my brother. We’re now focusing on releasing our new EP in April. “Good Godly Woman” was co-written in Nashville by Drew Nix, myself, and Brandon Rickman, who is an experienced writer, had the idea for the song,” Coleman said.

Coleman also says the band plans on releasing more videos with his brother, Matthew who is still new to the video business. “Good Godly was his first project and we all think he did a fantastic job,” Coleman said.

