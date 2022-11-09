CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – ‘There’s a new sheriff in town’ is what Mike Blackmon was hoping to hear Tuesday night, but instead, he learned he was short by just one vote.

“I was expecting it to be close, but not quite this close. It got kind of exciting there for a little bit as they were coming in. It’s kind of back and forth and narrowing down,” he said.

Incumbent Randy Brock led Tuesday with 2,224 votes compared to Blackmon’s 2,223 votes, but the race for Conecuh County sheriff isn’t over yet. According to the Conecuh County Board of Registrars office, a recount is likely next week once all provisional ballots have been counted.

That means for now the final vote won’t come for several days, something Blackmon says is worth the wait.

“I just want better for the people of the county. We’ve got a lot of crime, drugs. I hope things turn out on Tuesday in my favor and if not I’m still going to be thankful for what the Lord has blessed me with,” said Blackmon.

We’ve reached out to Sheriff Brock to hear his thoughts on the results, but we haven’t received a response. The final numbers are expected to be tallied Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.