TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) -- This week is tax identity theft awareness week, and tax identity thieves and IRS impostors are ready for tax season. So the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried are joining the Federal Trade Commission to raise awareness of consumer fraud.

“This tax season, scammers, thieves, and IRS imposters are hard at work trying to steal your money. As Florida’s consumer services watchdog, our Department is here to help reduce your chances of tax identity theft by learning how to spot red flags,” said Commissioner Fried. “Protect yourself against these scams by following these consumer tips and learn what to do if you or someone you know encounters tax identity fraud.”