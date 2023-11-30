GAUTIER, Miss. (WKRG) — Veterans are walking across the United States to raise awareness for PTSD and are already marching through Pensacola, Mobile and Pascagoula.

“Once you do this, it kind of becomes like an itch, and you just want to keep doing it,” Walk for Vets Founder John Ring said.

In 2019, Ring founded Walk for Vets, an organization to raise awareness for PTSD bringing veterans and first responders together.

Ring was in the Army for eight years.

“Just seeing veterans fall through the cracks, and so I wanted to do something bigger and understand a little more, and that’s what I did,” Ring said.

Making his first march on Oct. 1, 2019, from Tybee Island, Georgia, to Santa Monica, California.

“When you are walking with somebody, you’re getting to know them, you have the time to. You’re walking 15-20 miles,” Ring said. “You call them on a bad day; they call you, but when you are walking by yourself, then you are starting to put things in perspective about yourself and your own life, so it’s kind of the best of both worlds.”

This year’s march began Oct. 1, as they make the journey from Key West, Florida, to Forks, Washington.

This year, it is a relay walk while the veterans are taking turns carrying the flag.

“We have a mission flag, and we are actually taking it to San Diego to a 7-year-old boy,” Ring said. “His dad was a marine combat veteran that took his own life March 10, 2022, and his last words were wanting to help other veterans and get his message out, so they could get help before they got to where he was.”

Ring expects to reach Forks by May.