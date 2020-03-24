Railroad crossing to close Thursday in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A railroad crossing in Clarke County will temporarily close on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Railroad will close the Davis Avenue crossing in downtown Thomasville.

The closure will last from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Davis Avenue will be closer between East Front Street and West Front Street as a result during these hours.

