Railroad crossing to close Thursday in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A railroad crossing in Clarke County will temporarily close on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Railroad will close the Davis Avenue crossing in downtown Thomasville.
The closure will last from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Davis Avenue will be closer between East Front Street and West Front Street as a result during these hours.
LATEST STORIES:
- Doctor takes practice on the road to protect elderly patients from COVID-19
- LIVE: Reaction to Olympics postponement, and why the decision took so long
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 24, 2020
- Alabama Department of Education reports employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Pennsylvania man faces charges for deliberately coughing near elderly man who was wearing medical face mask