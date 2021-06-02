Rabies clinics planned in June for dogs, cats, and ferrets

MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department is providing low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets that are good for one year during weekend clinics.

Here is a list of the rabies clinics planned during June in Mobile County:

• June 5 (Saturday), 1 to 3 p.m., City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 Owens Street in Mobile

• June 11 (Friday), 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’s Ferry Road in Mobile

• June 12 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile

• June 19 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Glamour Paws, 10005 Dauphin Island Parkway near Fowl River

In order to adhere to social distancing recommendations, these events will be drive-through clinics. The cost of the rabies vaccine per pet is $12. All rabies shots are payable in cash. Each month, MCHD’s Rabies Officer provides residents with low-cost vaccines for their pet dogs, cats, and ferrets at a variety of locations. The state of Alabama tasks local health departments with providing affordable rabies vaccinations to pet owners. MCHD’s Rabies Officer vaccinated 197 household pets during rabies clinics in May. Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system. It is transmitted from infected mammals to humans and is fatal once symptoms appear. Symptoms of rabies include unusual behavior, irritability, headache, fever, inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma, and, finally, death. All warm-blooded mammals, including humans, are susceptible to rabies.

In 2020, MCHD’s Rabies Officer vaccinated 1,599 household pets. To learn more, visit mchd.org, find “Services,” find “Disease Control” and select “Rabies Control.” A Rabies Quarantine Fact Sheet is available through the Alabama Department of Public Health here.