“Put a bullet in their skull,” calls to fire Flomaton Police captain over election social media comments

FLOMATON, Al. (WKRG) — A Flomaton police captain is defending himself after social media posts that called to “put a bullet in their skull” in response to political posts on Facebook. Captain Scott Walden says he was referring to people who commit treason, not “liberal democrats.” In the original post, Walden commented on a post from another person who said that people who voted for Biden were idiots who voted to “throw the country away.” In his comment he wrote, “they need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.”

In a separate post on his personal page Walden said he was not calling for violence against “liberal democrats,” but punishment for traitors:

“Well apparently someone, and I know who you are as well as the others jumping on the “ gonna get them fired “ train is circulating a comment I made about TREASON. The comment even says TREASON but someone has run rampant saying I was meaning liberal n Democrats. Well #1 I don’t care who you vote for, #2 the comment was about treason and what should happen to the ones who are charged for committing treason . So either you trying to stir the pot or you are ok with someone committing treason but not ok with someone who says they should be shot. This is the world we live in.”

The Flomaton Police Chief, Charles Thomson, posted on the department’s Facebook page that the statements are under investigation.

