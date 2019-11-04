Purse thieves are dragging victims to ground, sheriff’s office says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to stay alert. Authorities say there have been incidents where thieves have pulled up beside people, grabbing their purses and dragging them to the ground.

If you have any information about these crimes you’re asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar