Purse thieves are dragging victims to ground, sheriff’s office says

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to stay alert. Authorities say there have been incidents where thieves have pulled up beside people, grabbing their purses and dragging them to the ground.
If you have any information about these crimes you’re asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.
LATEST STORIES:
- Spiller runs for 217 yards, 3 TDs as Aggies beat UTSA 45-14
- Auburn University Student Chih-Kai Lai remains missing since August
- Anonymous Auburn resident donates $5,000 to Blanchard reward – now at $35,000
- President Trump writes to Mel Showers
- Report: University of Alabama prepping for Trump visit during LSU game