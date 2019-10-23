Publix to offer veterans, active military 10% discount on Veterans Day

(WFLA) – As a way to say thank you to all military service members, Publix is offering a discount on Veterans Day.

On. Nov. 11, Publix is offering a 10 percent discount to all veterans, active military personnel as well as to their families.

In order to receive the discount, you will need to present one of the following at checkout: veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document or a driver’s license with veteran designation.

The offer is valid for in-store purchases only.

According to Publix, the discount is excluded on prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, money services, Publix Delivery, Publix curbside or online payments.

