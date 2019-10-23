Publix to offer discount to military on Veterans Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Publix is offering a 10% discount to veterans, military members, and their families on Veterans Day as a way to say thank you for their service.

Publix says, “This offer is valid for in-store purchases only. Excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, money services, Publix Delivery, Publix Curbside, or online payments. The customer is responsible for all applicable taxes. “

At check-out, a person must show proof of veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document, or a driver’s license with veteran designation.

Veteran’s Day is November 11th.

LATEST STORIES: