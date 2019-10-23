Publix to offer discount to military on Veterans Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Publix is offering a 10% discount to veterans, military members, and their families on Veterans Day as a way to say thank you for their service.

Publix says, “This offer is valid for in-store purchases only. Excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, money services, Publix Delivery, Publix Curbside, or online payments. The customer is responsible for all applicable taxes. “

At check-out, a person must show proof of veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document, or a driver’s license with veteran designation.

Veteran’s Day is November 11th.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories