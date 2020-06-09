Protest organizer to Pensacola mayor: ‘We are here to stay until we get change’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson is asking peaceful protesters to leave Graffiti Bridge after some protesters entered the street at Three Mile Bridge over the weekend.

“We are here to stay until we get changes,” Protest Organizer Kyle Cole told protesters Monday as they rallied around him.

Cole and others are demanding change within the Pensacola Police Department beginning with more training and mental health services for officers.

“We’re asking for things that you as a mayor can change right now today by the stroke of your pen, by the clicks of your keyboard..if we cannot get that, don’t even ask for us to move,” Cole said.

Mayor Robinson is asking peaceful protesters to leave and move somewhere else like city hall. This comes after some people entered the street and video appeared to show someone who was hit by a car and rode on the hood across the Three Mile Bridge.

“I said if they wanted to stay there through Wednesday that that was fine and certainly understandable however after that we need to be working on a different location that perhaps does not create so much traffic confusion, congestion or potential risk of impact.. someone getting hit,” Robinson said as he recounted his conversation with Cole.

Mayor Robinson said they are working now on creating a Citizens Advisory Committee which the community demanded after a Pensacola police officer shot and killed Tymar Crawford last year.

Protesters plan to be back for the 12th day at Graffiti Bridge on Tuesday on the day George Floyd will be laid to rest.

