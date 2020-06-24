‘Project Unity’ reaches out to Pensacola kids after recent gun violence

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After recent shootings and killings in the Pensacola area, a local group is working to stop gun violence through education.

Marcella Powell and Antonio Royster founded the group called Project Unity. They brought the community together Tuesday evening at Westernmark Park on Massachusetts Avenue.

“It takes unity,” Powell said. “It takes unification. It takes people standing together to develop a strong team that’s unbreakable to really take the community back by force.”

Royster played basketball with kids in the area, and they had a conversation about the gun violence. One little boy’s cousin was killed recently. Royster says it’s all about education and making sure children are on the right track to be successful.

“Our main mission is for them to not be dead or in jail,” he said. “We want to get you educated. Sports is not everything. Education is everything because you can’t take away their education but you can get injured in sports.”

This gathering comes as investigators look for two men, Axtavian Harris and Jaylen Wright, who are wanted in the killing of 18-year-old Kuanterion Rivers.

Kei’Yhaun Irby, 20, is wanted for a shooting last week on Untreiner Avenue.

