Progress being made on Battleship renovations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The USS Alabama has been receiving much-needed renovations in recent months.

“Late in the spring, we began to go up top where a lot of our visitors go. They love to climb up to the 08, 09 levels so they can get a good view of the park and of Mobile Bay. We began to look at some of the steel up there and realized that we had some steel plate that we needed to put down. We got a wonderful donation from SSAB Steel,” said Janet Cobb, Executive Director of Battleship Memorial Park.

The current work is almost complete, for now, but more renovations will begin later in the year.

“Our goal is to have almost every compartment restored to the way that it was during WW2,” said Cobb.