Prisons mass-sanitizing due to coronavirus scare

Three days after Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions advanced to a run off in the Republican race for U.S. Senate, a poll shows the former Auburn Football Coach leading the former U.S. Attorney General.

The Poll by WTS Consulting out of Athens, Alabama has 49.4-percent of Republicans planning to vote for Tuberville on March 31st. 42.7-percent say they favor Sessions. 7.9-percent are undecided.