SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) – In just one week local businesses in Semmes will transform into a winter wonderland.

“It’s just a Christmas experience that’s become a tradition in Semmes,” Diane Moore, Co-chair of the Semmes Christmas Tour & Shop Hop said.

It’s the annual Semmes Christmas Tour & Shop Hop, Saturday, December 9th, starting at City Hall.

Local businesses will open their doors to the community for a day of Christmas festivities, food and more.

One of the participants is Air Specialty on McCrary Road. But their store will soon be unrecognizable, as they turn it into the Polar Express.

“We’ll have a huge Polar Express banner back there. We’ll also have some other Polar Express things. We’ll be giving away multiple gifts to everyone who comes through the door. So we’re really excited about people coming by,” Chris Norton, Air Specialty Co-Owner said.

The annual event is a way to highlight all the city has to offer.

“They get to know the businesses and you get to know the owners. It’s a win-win situation for everybody, such a positive experience. We have found it keeps a lot of businesses in Semmes,” Moore said.

“Semmes is an awesome growing community. We want people to come out and look at Semmes as a growing community,” Norton said.

All of the proceeds from the event go to the Semmes Woman’s Club.

The nonprofit organization works to improve the quality of life for citizens in Semmes through volunteer work.

Tickets for the Christmas Tour & Shop Hop are on sale now.

“We love it in Semmes it’s a great place to work it’s a great place to live,” Norton said.