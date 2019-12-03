Pregnant woman shot and killed inside grocery store

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE: The Conecuh County District Attorney’s Office has identified the suspect as Michael Colin Mitchell.
We’re told the DA’s Office intends to charge Mitchell with capital murder.
The victim’s coworkers tell us she was employed at Monroe Manor Nursing Home in Monroeville. Her administrator did not want to speak on camera due to restrictions, but tells us she will be missed.
Original story
The Conecuh County District Attorney’s Office confirms a woman was shot and killed at the Pic-N-Sav grocery store along Highway 31 Monday evening.
Few details have been confirmed, but family members tell us the victim is Lavon Mccreary. A family member tells us the victim and suspect knew each other.
Evergreen Police are working the investigation.
We’re told a person of interest is in custody and they hope to have more details later today.
LATEST STORIES:
- Federal program expands access to HIV prevention meds in Alabama
- Lawmakers already fighting to stop Russian influence in 2020 Election, state department official says
- Minnesota couple, married 68 years, dies just 1 day apart
- USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony this evening
- Polk man ditches child on side of road because he thinks he’s gay, police say