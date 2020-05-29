Prayer vigil planned in Clarke County to honor George Floyd

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – A prayer vigil will be held Friday night in Clarke County to remember George Floyd who died earlier this week in Minneapolis.

Friday night’s event will honor Floyd and is aimed at bringing the community together during a time of need. Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor will be speaking at the event, which will take place at the Clarke County Courthouse.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and everyone who attends is asked to practice social distancing.

