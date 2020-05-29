Prayer vigil planned in Clarke County to honor George Floyd

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – A prayer vigil will be held Friday night in Clarke County to remember George Floyd who died earlier this week in Minneapolis.

Friday night’s event will honor Floyd and is aimed at bringing the community together during a time of need. Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor will be speaking at the event, which will take place at the Clarke County Courthouse.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and everyone who attends is asked to practice social distancing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories