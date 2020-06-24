Prayer vigil planned for victims of Clarke County fatal crash and first responders

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A prayer vigil will be held Wednesday night in Clarke County for two victims involved in last week’s deadly crash on Highway 43.

Alyssa Brunson and Ava Brunson remain at University Hospital in Mobile. Megan Brunson was killed in the crash along with her mother Wanda.

The vigil will be held at Fulton Fire Station #1 at 7 p.m.

