PPD sending more officers to MLK Jr. Day parade after recent shootings

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department has announced it will have more officers than usual downtown Monday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade after five shootings in the Pensacola area in the past week.

Police are hoping for a peaceful parade as everyone gathers to honor the man who preached non-violence.

Officers encourage everyone if you “see something, say something.” Call 911 if you see anything suspicious. They say if you do call, try to have a detailed description of the person and an exact location.

