PPD selling shirts and hats to benefit Special Olympics athletes

FL_-_Pensacola_Police_Badge_353583

Photo: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is selling T-shirts and hats for the upcoming Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run set for March 23rd in Pensacola. T-shirts are $15 each and hats are $20.

All proceeds will support Special Olympics athletes competing year-round in 23 sports. The torch will make its way across the state of Florida to Special Olympics Summer Games opening ceremonies May 15th in Orlando.

To purchase a T-shirt or hat, contact Officer Greg Gordon at (850) 698-0863 or email him at ggordon@cityofpensacola.com. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org

