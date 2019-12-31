PPD: Man leads officers on chase, crashes into car in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after police say he led them on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning before he crashed head-on with another vehicle.

Jose Ramirez, 19, is charged with driving under the influence causing bodily injury to another person and fleeing police.

An officer on patrol saw a green Chevrolet Tahoe speeding west bound on West Cervantes Street in a 35 mph zone. Police say the driver was not maintaining the lane and driving over the center double yellow line and white fog line.

The officer activated emergency lights and sirens near X Street and Mobile Highway but the vehicle refused to stop and accelerated into oncoming traffic. The Tahoe crashed head-on with a Chevrolet Lumina leaving that driver entrapped in the vehicle with a deep laceration to his head and he had to have surgery on his knee.

Ramirez had four other passengers in his car. Those passengers told police they had just left a party where many people had marijuana and cocaine. Officers say Ramirez’s vehicle smelled like marijuana and they found a vape pen and cartridges inside. Ramirez took a breath test which showed .000 for alcohol.

Ramirez was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $106,000 bond.