PPD, ECSO partner to target drug traffickers, violent crime

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two agencies are teaming up to investigate violent crime and drug trafficking as they hope to make more arrests.

“The bad guys don’t care what jurisdiction they’re in, and so they freely go from one to the other,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

Pensacola police officers and Escambia County sheriff’s deputies have worked jointly before but they’ll now be in the same room sharing information instead of mostly working separately.

“If you’re a drug dealer or you intend to commit violent crime in Pensacola or Escambia County, you should think twice before you do that,” Interim Pensacola Police Chief Kevin Christman said.

They’re targeting drug traffickers and those who commit violent crimes in both jurisdictions.

“The crimes that are hurting our people, that are robbing our people, that are killing our people,” Sheriff Simmons said.

In its narcotics unit, the sheriff’s office will have 15 investigators and police will have 5 to 7, according to Simmons.

“We’re going to be riding many times in the same cars,” Simmons said. “We’ll go to the same search warrant. Often times, we’ll go to the judge together to get a search warrant signed.”

Simmons, who just took office in January, says this is 30 years in the making. When he was a young narcotics officer, he thought this should be done. The city has no doubts about jumping on board.

“When we share resources together and opportunities to collaborate we do a much more effective job for our citizens,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said.

Sheriff Simmons said about two-thirds of the violent crime they investigate is drug-related.