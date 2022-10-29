(WKRG) — Multiple possible tornadoes and the strong storms that brought them are sweeping across the Gulf Coast Saturday. We track those storms live here. We’re also looking at power outages across south Alabama.

Alabama Power: At 7:23 p.m., the Alabama Power outage map showed more than 600 customers without power. We received multiple reports of lines down in the area.

Baldwin EMC: At 7:26 p.m., the Baldwin EMC outage map showed about 3,400 customers without power in south Baldwin County. The outages are concentrated around Bon Secour, where WKRG has found power lines down.

Power lines down near Bon Secour in Baldwin County

We will update these numbers as the storms continue. Visually confirmed tornadoes have been seen in Mobile and Baldwin County.