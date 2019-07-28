UPDATE: Missing man with dementia safely returns home

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE 5:08 P.M.: Pensacola Police say Donald Clemens has returned safely home.

Original story

Pensacola Police are searching for a man who left his home on his bicycle around 9 a.m. Sunday morning and has not yet returned.

Donald Stephen Clemens, 65, who has been diagnosed with vascular dementia, was only supposed to be gone for a few hours but has not yet returned home. He has a history of leaving his residence in the 5000 block of Leesway Circle for an extended period of time.

Clemens may be wearing blue jean shorts and a dark-colored T-shirt. He left behind his cell phone but may have taken his wallet. He was riding a red/black mountain bike. He is a white male, 5 feet 10 and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Anyone who believes they may have seen him is asked to contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1845.