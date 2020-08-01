Police chase from Bay Minette ends in a fatal crash in Northwest Florida

UPDATE (08/01/2020 1:28PM) — Alabama Bay Minette Police Department was involved in the pursuit that lead into Florida. The pursuit ended on US-29 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the road, and hit a tree. The driver was the only person in the car and pronounced dead on scene by Escambia County Fire Rescue.

FHP is investigating the fatal crash. Investigators cannot confirm the suspect at this time due to no identification has been found on the scene where the suspect died.

UPDATE (08/01/2020 1:18PM) — On scene troopers confirm the crash from the pursuit was fatal.

Original Story —

MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — A police chase from Bay Minette into Northwest Florida ended in a terrible crash. A resident caught the dramatic chase on video and pictures of the crash scene on her Facebook page. Although police have not confirmed any information on the record, it is clear that there was a chase and a crash from those images.

The chase began in Bay Minette and ended on Highway 97 in Molino.



There is no further information at this time. WKRG News 5 will update you as soon as more information is available.

