Witness: MPD K-9 officer takes down man running from police at Jerry’s Fireworks

by: WKRG Staff

Posted:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man in a stolen car was taken down by a K-9 near Jerry’s Fireworks on Old Pascagoula Road.

Witnesses tell News 5’s Dana Winter on the scene that a man was running from police and then hid under a large trailer at the Fireworks business. The witness says police then released a K-9 to go and get the man. The witness says the dog bit the man a few times. The witness says the man is still lying on the ground behind a police SUV. An ambulance leaving the scene did not appear to take a passenger with it.

