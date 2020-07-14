Police: Man steals fan from business in Flomaton

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – The Flomaton Police Departments needs your help identifying the person they say stole a fan from a business.

Police say the man seen in the surveillance photos stole a fan from a laundromat.

Call 251-296-5811 and ask for Chief Thompson if you have any information.

