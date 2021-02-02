UPDATE: Police make an arrest in Thomasville murder

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (2/3/2021 9:00 a.m.) — The Thomasville Police Chief says Jeremiah Wesley Irvin has been charged with murder and possession of marijuana.

Irvin is currently in the Clarke County jail waiting to see a judge.  Case is still under investigation.

Thomasville police ask anyone that has any information about this case is encouraged to call Chief Stuckey at 334-456-1049.

UPDATE (2/2/2021 10:50 PM) — A 59-year-old black man was shot and killed on the porch of his girlfriend’s house. A 21-year-old man related to the girlfriend’s family is currently being questioned as a person of interest. There are no other threats to the Thomasville community.

ORIGINAL STORY
THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

A man died as a result of the shooting, but his name has not been released. The shooting occurred on Dixon Road. Police are still on scene conducting their investigation as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

One person is in custody. No other information has been confirmed at this time. We’ll provide updates on air and online as it is made available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories