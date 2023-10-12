MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s doing a lot better this week, moving around a little easier after getting shot last Friday.

“We heard a gunshot, so I took off running. When we got to the vet he was spitting up blood and shaking and very scared,” said Danielle Wilkerson.

It happened at Wilkerson’s home on Hwy 136 in Excel while her cousin Alexis was there visiting.

“I grabbed him and I brought him on the porch and I grabbed a rag and I was just holding pressure to his wounds,” said Alexis Reyes.

The bullet went into Runt’s right side, with an exit wound on his left. They say he was shot by a neighbor near the property line, something Excel Police are now investigating. Chief Mike West confirmed the incident in a statement this week.

“The dog was shot once by a 22-caliber round by the owner of the residence while the animal was on the shooter’s property. Our department has been in communication with all parties involved, and this case is still actively under investigation, pending applicable charges,” the statement read in part.

Danielle said the family pet of more than 12 years is lucky to be alive and she’s grateful for the care Runt received that night.

“He said the entrance wound was on this side and it was intended to be a kill shot. It came out the front of his neck. He thinks he might have grazed his esophagus and that’s why he was spitting up blood, but it didn’t mess up anything internally thank God,” she explained.

“That’s my little buddy. He’s the sweetest thing in the world. I’m just very lucky he’s still here and doing better,” said Reyes.

Runt will be carefully watched going forward, they say, so something like this doesn’t ever happen again.