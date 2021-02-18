Police confirm two men in Montgomery jail are ‘persons of interest’ in Clarke County trucker’s murder case

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men currently jailed in Montgomery are persons of interest in the murder of 72-year-old Thearthor Dixon, Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirmed Thursday.

Hikeem Edmond and Kylyn Taylor have been arrested on unrelated charges. Both men are in the Montgomery County Detention Center charged with kidnapping and robbery, though it’s not clear yet the circumstances surrounding those charges. We’re told those charges stem from an incident outside of our area.

Dixon was found shot to death beside his log truck near Jackson in the early morning hours of January 28th. Police have previously said they believe robbery was the motive, though it’s still not clear what, if anything, was taken from the scene. According to authorities, Dixon was working near Walker Springs Road when he was killed. His truck and body were near a gravel pit site. An employee located Dixon and called 911, according to police.

WKRG News 5 has been following this story closely since that January morning. We’re learning the two men could be responsible for a robbery at a convenience store in Clarke County that occurred on December 31, 2020.

The owner’s granddaughter tells WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown she believed a man was going to kill her grandfather until the store alarm scared him off. Police haven’t publicly linked the two crimes at this point. The store is located on Gainestown Road near Jackson. We’re told Taylor has an address on that road and that Edmond has a Bessemer address.

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you any new developments as they become available.