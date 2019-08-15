Pitcher Parker on All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.
We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.
The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2
#23
Jarrod Parker (2009, 2011)
Parker was selected by Arizona with the 9th overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft. He came to Mobile in 2009 where he was before injuring his elbow in late July. The injury required Tommy John surgery which forced Parker to miss the entire 2010 season. In 2011 in Mobile, Parker went 11-8 and was called up by the Diamondbacks in September after the Baybears won the Southern league title. Parker was traded to Oakland and in 2012 went 13-8 for the A’s. In 2013, Parker posted a 12-8 record and set a franchise record by making 19 starts without a loss. He was projected as the A’s 2014 opening day starter but was injured in Spring Training and required a second Tommy John surgery. He would never pitch in the major leagues again.
Previously named:
General Manager – Bill Shanahan