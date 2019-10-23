Pioneer Day canceled in Clarke County due to weather threat

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Clarke County Historical Museum’s Pioneer Day has been canceled Saturday due to the threat of severe weather.

“Although it is not a decision we took lightly or one we enjoyed making, the safety of our visitors and demonstrators is our number one concern. Because this is an outside event, we were advised by weather personnel that this decision would be in the best interests of and safety of everyone. Unfortunately, it cannot be rescheduled because demonstrators make their schedules, many times, a year in advance. We appreciate everyone’s support of the museum and this event over the last 20 years, and fully plan on continuing Pioneer Day next year,” the museum posted on their Facebook page.

The Bake Sale, however, will go on as planned inside the Helms House Friday 8 a.m. to noon and on Saturday 9 a.m. until.

