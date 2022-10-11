WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around 12:40 a.m.

The 18-year-old out of Wellington was traveling west on State Road 20 in a pickup truck when he crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane of State Road 20. The pickup truck came “into the path” of the tractor-trailer and collided head-on.

The pickup truck “came to final rest” in the eastbound lane on State Road 20 facing west. The tractor-trailer came “to a controlled stop” in the eastbound lane facing east. According to the release, the driver of the tractor-trailer is a 38-year-old female from Montgomery, AL. who is dealing with minor injuries.