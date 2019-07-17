Pick up trash, get a free cup of joe!

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) – A new initiative on the Gulf Coast aims to clean up the trash and keep people energized.

The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce pledged their support on Wednesday as one business announces Litter for Lattes.

“Ocean Springs is a beautiful place, so why not keep our environment as clean as we possibly can,” says Meagan Miller, owner of The District Coffee Company. “Litter for Lattes is a way to bring people out on the town, show our children how to be proactive and take care of the place we call home. “Now, anytime the kids see litter, they get excited because they know they are doing their part in helping our sea life and overall environment.” Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce

This all started when Miller and her kids were walking around downtown and saw litter living on the streets. They decided to grab a garbage bag and some gloves make an easy difference.

Miller has partnered with the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce to make a difference and reward those who help keep Ocean Springs clean with a FREE cup of coffee.

How it works:

Bring a bag of litter that you picked up in Ocean Springs to the District Coffee Company.

Tag @thedistrictcoffeeco, and @oceanspringschamber in your social media stories or posts.

Hashtag ‘#litterforlattes’ and show that post at the register to get your free cup of joe!

“We want to get the community involved. After all, we are all in this together, says Miller” Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce

For more information on this movement, contact the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau at 228-875-4424 or The District Coffee Company at 228-215-1846.