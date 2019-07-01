Pet of the Week: Schoodle needs a haircut and a home

Our pet of the week is a three-year-old Schoodle named Misty. Her family could not take care of her. She is such a sweet dog and is going to make someone very happy! She cannot stop wagging her tail. She is very friendly and gets along with all the other dogs at the Mobile SPCA. She also is crate-trained. Her fur is very fine and has some curl to it. No doubt Misty will fit right into your family.

If you are interested in adopting Misty, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!