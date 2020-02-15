Person struck by vehicle during Order of Inca parade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says a person was struck by a vehicle during the Order of Inca parade Friday.

The extent of their injuries is unknown. The person was treated and transported to a local hospital.

It happened near the Mobile Civic Center.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories