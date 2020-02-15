Person struck by vehicle during Order of Inca parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says a person was struck by a vehicle during the Order of Inca parade Friday.
The extent of their injuries is unknown. The person was treated and transported to a local hospital.
It happened near the Mobile Civic Center.
